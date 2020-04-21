DHEC releases list of S.C. nursing homes, assisted living facilities with positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list Tuesday night of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where either residents or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The list shows a total of 46 facilities throughout the state where there was at least one confirmed case. There is a total of 241 confirmed cases identified at the facilities.
The list shows three assisted living facilities and one rehab facility in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The following facilities were on DHEC’s list:
- Bethesda Mothers Home in Loris – 1 confirmed case
- Gene’s Residential Center in Florence – 1 confirmed case
- Bethea Nursing Home in Darlington – 1 confirmed case
- Tidelands Waccamaw Encompass Health in Murrells Inlet – 1 confirmed case
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan saw the most with 57 confirmed cases.
DHEC said it plans on providing the number of COVID-19 related deaths associated with nursing homes and assisted living facilities next week.
“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order in March that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to protect the most vulnerable, the staff and outside visitors. The order remains in effect.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.