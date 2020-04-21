DHEC: New data shows 72% of South Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported new coronavirus recovery numbers on Tuesday.
The agency said that based on new data from patients who have tested positive for the virus, it estimates that as of April 20, 72% of individuals have recovered from the illness, while 28% are still sick. This means that 3,194 people in South Carolina have recovered.
DHEC outlined how they develop its recovery rate:
- Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
- Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset.
- Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
DHEC will provide an update on recovery rates in the state on Friday.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced 11 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 135 deaths. The agency states that 4,608 people in the state have contracted the virus since it began tracking.
