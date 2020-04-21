DHEC announces 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 172 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that 11 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus.
The deaths occurred in elderly patients from the following counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).
This brings the total number of people who have died in South Carolina to 135. There have been 12 in Horry County and eight in Florence County.
DHEC is reporting that there are 172 new cases of the virus, which brings the total to 4,608. In Horry County, there have been a total of 189 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14), York (3).
DHEC revised its recovery rate based on new data it has received from people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. It estimates that as of April 20, 72% of people have recovered from the virus and 28% still remain sick. This means that 3,194 people have recovered from the virus in South Carolina.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
