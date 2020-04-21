Coroner identifies body found on beach along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on the beach last week.
According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the body of 20-year-old Brice Tyler Smith, of Clover, was recovered on the beach in the area of 82nd Avenue North on April 13.
The cause of death was drowning and it’s estimated Smith died around April 10 or April 11, Edge said.
He added the victim was transient and officials don’t know where or exactly when he entered the ocean.
