Conway police search for twin sisters who may be with their biological father

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help locating twin sisters who are believed to be with their biological father.
According to a press release, police were called to Donald Street in the city of Conway late Monday night in reference to a custody issue. Officers said they met with the woman who claimed to have sole custody of the twin girls.
The woman told police she received a phone call from the paternal father stating he was taking custody of the twins and not returning them, the release stated.
According to police, the girls were last seen on April 15 at a location off of Highway 90 with their biological father, Robert Hayes Jr. The three are possibly in a small grey sedan with an unknown South Carolina registration.
The twins are 9-year-old Navauni and Nakyrie Hayes. They are each described as 4-foot-1 and between 70 and 80 pounds. The two were last seen wearing blue jeans and black t-shirts, and had braided hair with black and white beads.
Their 31-year-old father is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 165 pounds.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or 911.
