Surveying crew to begin drainage study in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Contractors will begin conducting a drainage study throughout the city of Hartsville starting on Monday, April 20, according to officials.
A press release stated Nesbitt Surveying Co., will be the contractor for the study. They will be working in and around the ditches and other stormwater locations.
Nesbitt Surveying will notify the property owners if they are in the area and need access for surveying purposes, the release stated.
The contractors will not ask to come into homes nor will they request personal information.
