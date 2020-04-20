S.C. Attorney Generals offers opinion on if coroners should release COVID-19 victim names

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion on if county coroners should release the names of people who have died from the coronavirus.
It comes after Sabrina Gast, the York County coroner and president of the South Carolina Coroner’s Association, sent a letter asking for guidance on what they can and cannot release about patients.
The AG’s office’s opinion states that it depends on the circumstances and it’s up to the coroner to decide whether or not to release the patient’s name.
Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said there isn’t a statute in place that prohibits disclosure of certain health information during a public health emergency.
“Our office has always favored a policy of open government, but we believe that this legal issue presents an open question until a court or the General Assembly further clarifies the law,” Kittle stated.
As of Monday, April 20, there have been 124 people who have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina.
