Robeson County announces six new coronavirus cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials in Robeson County announced six new cases where people tested positive for the coronavirus.
Emily Jones, the public information officer for Robeson County, listed out these details of the six new cases:
- 41 year old female tested out of state with no pertinent information provided
- 55 year old male tested by an out of county facility; work site has had known cases
- 68 year old female tested by an out of county facility; no further information is available
- 32 year old male tested at an out of county facility; work site has known cases
- 33 year old male tested at out of county facility; same household as previous one
- 34 year old female tested at out of county facility; same household as previous two
Jones said that contact tracing and follow-up will be done with the health department.
This brings the number of positive cases in Robeson County to 34. Officials announced last week the county’s first two coronavirus-related deaths.
In North Carolina, there are a total of 6,764 confirmed cases and 179 deaths.
