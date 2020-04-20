Report: Man tried to rob another man of $20 in North Myrtle Beach while holding a knife

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains in jail Monday morning following his weekend arrest for allegedly trying to steal $20 from a man in North Myrtle Beach while armed with a knife, according to authorities.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 36-year-old Steven Mark Butler was charged with attempted robbery. His bond is set at $25,000.
A report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety state officers were approached by the victim on April 15. According to the man, he was at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard when another man attempted to rob him of $20 at knife point.
According to the report, the victim was inside his vehicle eating a meal when the man approached his driver’s side window and began banging on it with his fist.
The man told the suspect to stop and got out of his vehicle. That’s when Butler brandished the knife and said he wanted $20, the police report stated.
According to the victim, he lunged toward the suspect to try and grab him, but he ran away.
The victim gave police a description of the suspect, the report stated.
The next day, police went back to the parking lot in the area of Main Street and Ocean Boulevard to do a follow-up investigation. When they went into the picnic area, they spotted Butler, who they said matched the suspect description the victim provided.
He was detained and a search of his bag revealed a number of pocket knives, according to police.
A photograph of Butler was sent to the victim, who positively identified him, the report states.
