Police: Man assaulted clerk during robbery at Florence Family Dollar

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for a man who held a Family Dollar clerk at gunpoint and assaulted them during a robbery.
Officers were called to the store just before 8 p.m. Sunday on West Lucas Street.
Investigators learned that a man wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
They said the robber then assaulted the clerk during the robbery and ran away from the store.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
