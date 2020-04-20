Online petition to reopen hair salons garners almost 500,000 signatures

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While some non-essential businesses are set to reopen Tuesday, other businesses like hair salons will have to wait a little longer.
This prompted a local hairstylist to create an online petition for hair salons and other beauty service businesses to reopen by April 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, 495,508 people have signed it.
Amy Howie, who created the petition, owns the Papillon Salon in North Myrtle Beach.
“I think numbers speak in magnitude and people are ready to go back to work, clients are ready to get their hair done,” Howie said.
It’s been almost three weeks since close contact businesses like Howie’s had to shut down. The petition calls for hairstylists and other beauty professionals to be able to have one client in the salon at one time.
Howie said this poses little to no risk of spreading the coronavirus, compared to other businesses that remain open with more customers in their stores at one time.
"The sooner the better for us,” Howie said. “I know some people disagree with that and it's okay that's their right as well.”
Howie's salon also offers hair treatments for people with hair loss, which she believes the upkeep is essential for people's well-being.
"We build relationships with our clients and they entrust in us with things that they tell us and I believe it’s very important as far as mental health goes,” Howie said.
Meanwhile, restaurants are also eager to reopen their dine-in areas.
Jamie Daskalis, the owner and head chef at Johnny D’s restaurant on North Kings Highway, said business has been up and down since dine-in areas shut down almost a month ago.
While they were one of the first places to close, Daskalis thinks they’ll likely be the last to reopen. "
"It is close quarters, your family’s sitting there, you have tables next to you and you know everyone’s touching plates so I understand where the concern is and I do think we’re going to open last,” Daskalis said.
Gov. Henry McMaster didn’t say when hair salons and other close-contact businesses will reopen. During Monday’s press conference McMaster said they will continue to keep track of the data to determine when it will be safe to do so.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.