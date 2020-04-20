Myrtle Beach area steak house won’t reopen after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A steak house staple in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 40 years will not be reopening after having to close its doors due to COVID-19.
According to David Adams, Chuck’s Steak House will not reopen its doors once restrictions on dine-in seating in restaurants across South Carolina are lifted.
Adams is listed as the restaurant’s registered agent on the S.C. Secretary of State’s website.
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all dine-in seating at restaurants and bars across the state be restricted in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Curbside pickup, delivery and takeout options are still available.
According to its website, Chuck’s Steak House has been in operation since 1979.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.