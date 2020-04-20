McMaster to hold briefing to give update on SC’s COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials are holding a briefing Monday afternoon to talk about South Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.
WMBF News will carry the briefing on the air, on the website and news app, and on Facebook.
Over the weekend, several state officials alluded to McMaster planning to make an announcement during the briefing that the state’s public beach accesses and some non-essential businesses would reopen.
On April 17, Rep. Alan Clemmons sent a formal request to McMaster requesting he reopen public beach accesses across the state to local residents.
Clemmons noted that, for area residents, beaches provide therapy, exercise, and food via fishing and crabbing.
S.C. State Senator Stephen Goldfinch said on Facebook Saturday afternoon simply, “Beach Access being reopened next week.” He told WMBF News the information came from the governor’s office.
As for non-essential businesses, McMaster first announced the closure of many across S.C. on March 31. That list was expanded with another executive order on April 3. The governor cited non-compliance with social distancing as the reason for expanding the list.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Even though state health officials have said they are not expecting coronavirus cases to peak until early May, infection rates have dropped enough to ease some restrictions, according to the governor’s chief of staff.
State health officials on Sunday announced 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 120 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.