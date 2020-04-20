Laurinburg police identify woman found in creek

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department confirmed on Monday the identity of a woman who was found dead in a creek last week.
The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of 42-year-old Kimbalee Cureton of Laurinburg.
She was found in a creek of Highway 401 South last Monday. A few days later, Laurinburg police asked the community to assist in identifying her.
Police said they received several calls from the public and that information was submitted to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner also added that there were no signs of trauma or foul play to Cureton.
The Laurinburg Police Department is thanking the community for its help in identifying Cureton.
