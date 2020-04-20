‘It was just a blessing’: Horry County volunteers helping those in need during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the past month, Horry County has gone through a lot as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the Grand Strand.
Still, through it all, one group has always been there to help. It all started as a Facebook group to connect people who need help to those who can give it.
For those needing assistance, it is much more than a social media page.
Jennifer Mullen, a realtor turned executive director of Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response, now spends her days monitoring the Facebook group that started it all.
On top of administrative responsibilities, Mullen also connects with volunteers. She said many are perfect strangers who have extra time on their hands now and want to help out.
The volunteers are working out of a storage unit Plantation Storage lets them use. There, they organize grocery orders for people who are out of work and struggling because of the impacts of COVID-19.
“We couldn’t find toilet paper anywhere, we were running out of food. Kimberly told them about us, and they came and helped us the next day,” said Gene Martin.
Martin, who works as a server, said his hours were cut to where he was only working once a week. He added his partner was out of a job completely.
"When these guys came to us, I think I made $50 that week. “It was just a blessing when they came. We cried. It was great; we didn’t know what we were gonna do,” Martin said.
They provide more than groceries. Now the Horry County Citizens Crisis Response group has a 501 c 3 status, allowing them to better connect people who need help with the resources they need, from assistance with housing and unemployment information, to testing questions.
"We’ve been able to partner with ECHO and find several people housing so far,” said Mullen.
For Martin, he’d like to give the members a hug for their generosity.
“When we get back on our feet, we’d like to give back too,” he said.
“We’re here for the long haul. We’re not gonna go away when the pandemic ends,” Mullen said. “We plan to be a resource for Horry County for whatever needs might arise.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.