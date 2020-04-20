Healthy at Home: Diabetes Wellness Council offers free consultation, help amid coronavirus crisis

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The founder and executive director of Horry County’s Diabetes and Wellness Council said amid the coronavirus crisis, it’s especially important people with diabetes take care of themselves.
The American Diabetes Association explains on its website there’s not enough data to show whether people with diabetes are more likely to get COVID-19 than the general population. It also explains people with diabetes face a higher chance of experiencing serious complications from the coronavirus.
That’s why Kristi Falk wants people with the disease to understand the role their diet plays in staying healthy, especially now. She said she’s urging clients to reduce sugar, limit portion sizes and watch their carbohydrate intake.
“I know in times like these, people stress eat and they always turn to comfort foods. But, sugar actually lowers the immune system so it’s bad for not only people with diabetes but the general population as well," Falk said.
Falk reminds people with diabetes that the disease doesn’t take a day off, and neither should they. Falk said in order to help people stay healthy, Horry County’s Diabetes Wellness Council is offering free consultations and discounted coaching to keep their diabetes in check.
“You know, diabetes is complicated, it doesn’t take a day off. And it’s more than just taking a pill. You know, I have so many people tell me you know, ‘I’ll just take my medication and I can eat whatever I want,' and that is just simply not the case," Falk said.
Falk’s consultation to help people stay more healthy and personal coaching are now at free or discounted rates. Because it’s virtual, she’s helping people outside of Horry County as well.
