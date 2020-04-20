HCS reaches agreement with United Way, Impact Ministries to feed students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students won’t go hungry after Horry County Schools had to temporarily suspend its meal program.
The district announced last week that several employees test positive for the coronavirus, which led to other employees having to be quarantined. School officials decided to postpone lunch pick-ups for two weeks.
Days after that announcement, Horry County Schools reached a new partnership with Horry County United Way and Impact Ministries to help feed students and on Monday they held a grocery drive-thru.
The parking lot at Living Water Baptist Church became an assembly line as volunteers tried to meet the needs of hungry families in Horry County.
Instead of lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning, the families that came through were given a week’s worth of groceries with fruit vegetables and 10 pounds of chicken.
Volunteers wore gloves and masks and made sure to practice social distancing while loading up cars with food.
“Everyone coming through will remain in their car and just open their trunk, so there will be very limited contact because obviously safety is our number one priority,” said Blakely Roof, the president of the Horry County United Way.
The United Way also made sure that people were aware of other options for finding meals during the pandemic, by handing them a piece of paper full of resources.
“On the back, it has various websites where they can see other food pantries that are giving out food, other non-profits that are serving meals, other churches, stuff like that, so there really is no reason for anyone in our community to be going hungry,” Roof said.
The future of this particular food deliver method may be a little uncertain. The school district said it would visit the idea of reopening the grab-and-go sites at schools after they’ve been closed for two full weeks.
