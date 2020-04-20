Hartsville resident donates iPad to hospital so patients can see their loved ones

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Patients at one local hospital now have a way to keep in touch with their loved ones during visitor restrictions, and it’s all thanks to one Hartsville neighbor.
Karen Mouzon of Tabernacle of Faith Outreach Ministry donated an iPad to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville to provide a way for patients to FaceTime or video chat with their loved ones.
Mouzon said her friend was in a North Carolina hospital following a stroke, and due to limits on visitation she was unable to see visit her friend.
This gave her the idea to help other hospital patients who were facing similar issues.
“It just came to me one morning that it would be a good thing for hospitals to be able to provide a way for patients to have the ability to talk to their families and I just thought of the iPad. We do FaceTime and do different things every day and I felt like that would be a wonderful thing,” Mouzon said.
Carolina Pines ICU Director, Ashlee Horton, said Karen’s donation is extremely special since many elderly patients and others do not always have access to FaceTime or video calls to see their families while visitation is limited.
Horton said a nurse takes the iPad around throughout the day, so patients can visit with their loved ones.
Carolina Pines is also using the iPad to do video calls between the patient, their family and their physician.
“A lot of them are talking via telephone, but it is really nice when they get to see their wife or their daughter, children or grandchildren, especially. With their faces on the screen it really uplifts their spirits,” Horton said.
Mouzon said she started Tabernacle of Faith Outreach Ministry alongside her husband. Her husband passed away last September, and since then, she had been searching for a way to help out her community.
Mouzon said she was happy to be able to help the patients at Carolina Pines, and she urges others to reach out however they can.
“In whatever way, whether it is an iPad or food or what have you. If you have the capability to do it and the Lord allows you to have what you have, share because he will multiply," Mouzon said.
If you would like to donate to Tabernacle of Faith Outreach Ministry you can email Karen Mouzon at kmou004539@yahoo.com or call 804-869-1613.
