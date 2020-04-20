Georgetown police take person into custody after responding to shots fired call

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department took a person into custody after responding to a shots fired call at a home.
Officers were called Monday night at a home in the 400 block of North Merriman Road.
They said a person inside of the home refused to come out and a mental health official was dispatched to the scene to help in the situation.
Police said the person was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Officers thanked the public for their cooperation during the situation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.