FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk much lower

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The risk of severe storms has decreased across the area, but an isolated severe storm or two will remain possible through the mid morning hours.
Relatively cool and stable air has remained in place across the area. This cool, stable air has kept any severe weather threat well south of the area through South Carolina Low Country and into coastal sections of Georgia.
During the mid morning hours, some of the more unstable air just to the south will have a brief window of time where it can work northward into the area. It’s during this time that an isolated severe storm or two will remain possible. The time frame for any isolated severe weather now runs from roughly 7:00 AM through 11:00 AM and is focused primarily near the coast.
Periods of moderate to heavy rain will remain possible through mid morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible in some areas. Minor flooding will be possible in areas of the heaviest rainfall. Flooding will be most likely in flood-prone areas, small creeks, parking lots and retention ponds.
