FIRST ALERT: Quiet and calm weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a soggy last 24 hours, we’re expecting the return of quiet and calm conditions as we head into the rest of tonight, and into our Tuesday. With the passing of the cold front, dry conditions will continue with winds gradually becoming calm. Temperatures will dip down into the low and middle 50s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with clearing skies.
Quiet conditions overnight will help set us up for a beautiful next few days. Tuesday features sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs reaching the middle and upper 70s.
Wednesday will feature more sunshine, but with cooler temperatures as highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s for most. We’ll continue, however, to turn our eyes towards Thursday. The return of shower and storm chances are likely for Thursday and into Friday.
Thunderstorms are likely for Thursday, with the possibility of a few strong storms. There is the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds with some of the stronger storms that are possible. However, with that being said, it’s too early to get into specifics at this point. With more data coming in over the next day or so, we should get a better grasp of what kind of system we’ll be dealing with.