DHEC announces 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 64 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday four new deaths from the novel coronavirus
Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County; one was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County; one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County; and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County.
It brings the total number of people who have died from the virus in South Carolina to 124. There have been 12 deaths in Horry County and eight in Florence County.
DHEC is also reporting 64 new cases statewide. The agency has reported 185 cases in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
