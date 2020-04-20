City manager: 92 City of Myrtle Beach employees ‘affected personally’ by COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 90 employees with the City of Myrtle Beach have been affected personally by the novel coronavirus, according to the city manager.
In an email sent to staff on Sunday, Myrtle Beach City Manager said that as of April 17, 44 city employees are presently quarantined due to COVID-19. He added that 48 additional staff members have been quarantined at some point, but have since been released to come back to work.
“So far then, a total of 92 employees, roughly 10% of our workforce, has been affected personally by this virus,” Pederson wrote.
Currently, five city employees are confirmed positive, according to Pederson. Of that number, three are with the police department and two are with building maintenance.
One of the officers has been cleared to return to work, Pederson said. The other four city employees were all housed in the same facility off of 13th Avenue South, he added. That facility was professionally cleaned by a contractor on Friday, according to the email.
“The sobering discovery of the problem on 13th South is a reminder to all of us that we need to treat this issue very seriously,” Pederson said. “Like in football, the best offense against this virus is a great defense. Remember the big 3 – wash your hands often, sanitize your workplace frequently, and maintain social distancing always.”
Pederson added that employees’ temperatures will now be taken at the beginning and end of each workday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.