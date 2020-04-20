Authorities cite 10 people at Murrells Inlet bar for violating governor’s order

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people were issued citations Friday for violating South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster’s order after deputies said they discovered them at a bar in Murrells Inlet.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that Uncle Tito’s, at 4124 U.S. Business 17, Murrells Inlet, was allowing patrons in the back door and operating in violation McMaster’s emergency declaration.
When officers entered at 9 p.m., they found people seated and standing throughout the bar in possession of alcoholic beverages, the release stated.
Deputies were told by a person behind the bar that people were playing darts and conducting a work meeting. Authorities determined that not all of the people were employees, according to the release.
The following were issued citations for Failure to Disperse in Emergency Area:
James Feuger, age 51, Katie Ford, 31, Walter Standish, 43, Amanda Millen, 28, Meredith Millen, 34, Brittany Thomason, 33, Charles Harrison, 32, Rodney Thomason, 27, and Vandelyn Nichols, 36, all of Murrells Inlet, and Jonathan Repak, 38, of Myrtle Beach.
