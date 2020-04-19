Three new coronavirus cases in Robeson County, 28 overall

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials announced Sunday three new coronavirus cases in Robeson County.
Emily Jones, Robeson County spokesperson, released the following details on the new cases:
- A 55-year-old male who worked with other people who previously tested positive.
- A 47-year-old male who was a household contact of a known positive case.
- A 21-year-old female who was a household contact of a known positive case.
With Sunday’s announcement, 28 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Robeson County. The virus has claimed the lives of two people in the county.
The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows 6,493 have tested positive for the coronavirus across 93 counties. The virus has killed 172 people in the state.
