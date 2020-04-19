Three arrested, one wanted in connection with Darlington County murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been arrested and one person is still on the loose in connection with an armed robbery and murder in Darlington County.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says a man was murdered at a home on Old Timers Court back on April 9.
The Darlington County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Willie Jackson.
Sunday, DCSO announced the arrests of Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville; Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington.
Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery. Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man.
Rembert was released on bond on March 12, 2020 for those charges.
Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.
Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington is still on the loose and wanted for murder and armed robbery in connection with this case.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call DCSO at (843) 398-4920.
