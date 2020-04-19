State Republican lawmakers call on Gov. Cooper to reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Republican lawmakers in North Carolina’s General Assembly are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for a Memorial Day NASCAR race.
The plan would call for racing with no fans. The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for May 24.
NASCAR hasn’t held a race since March 8 in Phoenix in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
State senators from Gaston, Cabarrus, Union, Iredell and Rowan counties joined in the call for Cooper to open the racetrack.
“NASCAR has already demonstrated it can safely run races without fans while practicing social distancing,” Sen. Paul Newton, of Cabarrus County, said in a press release.
“People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway,” Union County Senator Todd Johnson said. “And allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy. Gov. Cooper should permit fan-less racing.”
Sens. Kathy Harrington, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford also backed the plan.
The Republicans say in order for the track to hold a race, Cooper would need to amend his executive orders.
“The lawmakers hope he does so quickly,” the release said.
