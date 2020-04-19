Sisters celebrate newborn baby brother through hospital window

Instead of waiting for their parents to return home, the girls and their grandparents decided they wanted to enjoy the special moment together as a family as best as they could. (Source: Family)
By Kevin Foster | April 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 10:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three sisters were beyond excited to welcome their newborn brother through a window at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Addison, Kennedy and Cora could not wait to meet their newborn baby brother, so they gathered outside of a hospital window to welcome him to the world.
Addison, Kennedy and Cora could not wait to meet their newborn baby brother, so they gathered outside of a hospital window to welcome him to the world. (Source: Family)
Visitation limits at hospitals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the girls from being inside of the hospital with their parents.

Instead of waiting for their parents to return home, the girls and their grandparents decided they wanted to enjoy the special moment together as a family as best as they could.

They surprised their parents with signs, and waved and cheered to their parents and new sibling.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Both Brock and his mother are doing well. (Source: Family)
