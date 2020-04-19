One killed after vehicle runs off road, overturns in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dillon County, officials said.
Around 10 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on West Country Club Road when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned, killing the driver, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said the driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the driver was not immediately available.
