Food distribution events scheduled in Horry County to assist families in need

Food distribution events scheduled in Horry County to assist families in need
Hundreds of meals were given away to families at the Myrtle Beach Bowl last month. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 2:44 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two food distribution events are scheduled this week to assist families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the distribution events were organized by the United Way of Horry County, IMPACT – Myrtle Beach, US Foods and A&A Produce Company.

Food will be distributed at the following locations:

  • Living Water Baptist Church on Monday, April 20, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The church is located at 1569 S.C. Highway 9 in Longs.
  • Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, April 22, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The convention center is located at 2101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said recipients must present a form of identification to receive one box of food per vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.