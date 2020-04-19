Food distribution events scheduled in Horry County to assist families in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two food distribution events are scheduled this week to assist families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the distribution events were organized by the United Way of Horry County, IMPACT – Myrtle Beach, US Foods and A&A Produce Company.
Food will be distributed at the following locations:
- Living Water Baptist Church on Monday, April 20, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The church is located at 1569 S.C. Highway 9 in Longs.
- Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, April 22, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The convention center is located at 2101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.
Officials said recipients must present a form of identification to receive one box of food per vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.