FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Several rounds of strong to severe storms tonight and early Monday

The second wave arrives after midnight tonight. By that time, upper level winds and wind shear will begin increasing across the area. As a result, the chances of severe storms will increase. The greatest risk of severe storms will likely remain just south of the area with this round, but a few storms may still be capable of strong winds, hail and a even a risk of an isolated tornado. Make sure you are set to receive notifications of watches and warnings in case they are issued through the middle of the night.