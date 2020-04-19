FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Several rounds of strong to severe storms tonight and early Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The risk of severe storms remains elevated late tonight through early Monday as several different rounds of strong to severe storms are possible.
Areas closest to the coast have the highest risk of severe storms with a Level 3 risk in place. This includes all of the Grand Strand. A Level 3 risk is for the possibility of scattered severe storms capable of 50 to 70 mph winds, some hail and a tornado threat.
The Pee Dee is under a Level 2 risk indicating the chance of isolated severe storms.
Multiple waves of energy will pass through the Carolinas tonight through early Monday. Each of these waves of energy will be able to produce thunderstorms. The first one brought the showers to the area this afternoon and a few severe storms near Wilmington.
The second wave arrives after midnight tonight. By that time, upper level winds and wind shear will begin increasing across the area. As a result, the chances of severe storms will increase. The greatest risk of severe storms will likely remain just south of the area with this round, but a few storms may still be capable of strong winds, hail and a even a risk of an isolated tornado. Make sure you are set to receive notifications of watches and warnings in case they are issued through the middle of the night.
A second round of strong to severe storms is possible around sunrise on Monday. This will most likely be a fast moving line of storms capable of producing wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph. The line will also be capable of producing quick spin-up tornadoes.
While the tornado potential is lower than last week, it still cannot be ignored. Strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere tonight and into tomorrow morning and result in conditions favorable for possible tornadoes. Tornado watches will likely be issued for much of the region late tonight and early Monday.
Periods of heavy rain will be possible as well. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts. Minor flooding will be possible in areas of the heaviest rainfall. Flooding will be most likely in flood-prone areas, small creeks, parking lots and retention ponds.
