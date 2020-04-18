Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint at Myrtle Beach area apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers responded to a robbery call on Blue Tree Court on April 9.
The victim told officers the suspects, later identified as 20-year-old Jamir Nisil Alvizures and 18-year-old Camryn Alex Conover, pointed a handgun at him while he was in the parking lot of his apartment complex, the report confirms.
Alvizures and Conover then allegedly went through the victim’s pockets.
Police said the victim was not injured.
Alvizures and Conover are both charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Conover was booked into jail Saturday, April 11. She was released the same day on $2,000 bond.
Alvizures was booked into JRLDC Thursday, April 16, according to online records.
As of Saturday, Alvizures remains behind bars on $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.