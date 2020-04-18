Surfside Beach boy gets birthday surprise

Surfside Beach boy gets birthday surprise
By WMBF News Staff | April 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 11:34 AM

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a birthday one Surfside Beach boy won’t soon forget.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kegan was not able to take a scheduled cruise with his family to celebrate his 14th birthday, said Keri Catoe, Kegan’s mother.

Instead, while Kegan was on a bike ride, his family surprised him by adorning the exterior of their home with birthday decorations.

“We also had friends and neighbors ride by with signs and balloons honking and wishing him a happy birthday,” Catoe said.

Kegan is an eighth-grader at St. James Middle School.

Happy Birthday, Kegan!

