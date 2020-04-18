South Carolina ‘ready’ to get people back to work, governor says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday South Carolina is “ready” to get people back to work.
In a tweet, McMaster said he spoke via phone Saturday with several governors across the southeast, including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“We discussed each state’s plans to safely get folks back into the workplace. Told them South Carolina was ready,” McMaster’s tweet stated.
Shortly before McMaster’s tweet, South Carolina State Senator Stephen Goldfinch said beach access in the state will reopen next week.
WMBF News has reached out the governor’s office for more information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.