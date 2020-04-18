Law enforcement escorts fallen Charleston Co. deputy to the Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for the body of a fallen deputy to the Charleston International Airport on Saturday morning.
Jeremy Ladue, 29, died Monday morning while on duty in a West Ashley crash.
The procession will depart from the McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek around 9:15 a.m. for the Charleston International Airport.
LaDue’s body will next be taken to California for a private burial service.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of Deputy Jeremy LaDue.
The crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Monday when Ladue’s patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway.
The driver of the second vehicle, Kwamane Mitchell, 29, from Johns Island, also died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Antonio said Ladue served with the agency since February 2019.
“He patrolled the West Ashley district, where coworkers admired him for his dependability and enthusiasm,” Antonio said.
The nonprofit organization Serve and Connect has established a memorial fund for LaDue’s family.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
