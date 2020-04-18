FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, heavy rain possible late Sunday, early Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another storm system will deliver rain and storms to the area late Sunday and early Monday. Some storms could become quite strong with a risk of isolated severe storms.
A storm system will develop across the Deep South late today and move through the Carolinas on Monday. While this system does not look to be as strong as the one this past Monday, it may be energetic enough for strong to severe storms.
Severe storms are most likely across the Deep South on Sunday with Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia potentially in line for a significant threat of severe storms and tornadoes.
By Sunday evening through Sunday night and early Monday morning, one or more clusters of strong to severe storms may try to move across South Carolina. A level two severe weather risk is in place for most of the area by late Sunday. The greatest threat from these storms would be from strong winds, although a low risk of tornadoes and hail may also develop.
The latest data continues to suggests that the strongest storms may remain just south of the area - focused more on the Lowcountry into the coastal sections of Georgia. Still, a few severe storms remain possible across the area with highest risk focused mainly East of Interstate 95 and toward the Grand Strand.
Once again, strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere by Sunday even and Monday morning. When combined with increasing warmth and humidity, these strong winds may lead to the development of severe storms.
Periods of heavy rain will be possible as well. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts. Minor flooding will be possible in areas of the heaviest rainfall.
Late Sunday evening through very early Monday will see an increase in wind shear. This increasing wind shear may lead to an increase in the risk of isolated tornadoes. A level 2 severe weather risk is in place for early Monday.
This past Monday’s severe weather outbreak across South Carolina produced at least 16 tornadoes and was the worst the state has seen since 2008. While there are sone similarities to this previous Monday, the atmosphere does not appear to be nearly as volatile.
