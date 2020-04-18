DHEC announces two additional coronavirus deaths in Horry County, 165 new cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and three additional deaths.
Of those three deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County, officials said. In addition, one was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119, according to DHEC.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
