City of Florence issues boil water advisory for part of the city

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have issued a boil water advisory for part of the city.
Customers on Willwood Drive, 2200 - 2300 block of West Palmetto Street and the Holcombe Properties are the ones affected.
City officials say customers affected should boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
The boil water advisory was issued after a water main broke when a contractor was working on the SCDOT Bentree Lane Road widening project.
That resulted in a disruption of water service to customers in the area to complete the repair to the eight-inch main.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system.
Any questions should be directed to the city of Florence at (843) 665-3236.
