Beach access to reopen in S.C. next week, state senator says
Beach access will reopen next week. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 6:25 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Beach access in South Carolina will reopen next week, according to S.C. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch.

Goldfinch posted on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

The post simply said, “Beach Access being reopened next week.”

Posted by Stephen Goldfinch on Saturday, April 18, 2020

According to S.C. Rep Alan Clemmons, McMaster is set to address the matter in a press conference scheduled for Monday, April 20.

“Thank you, Governor Henry McMaster, for listening and taking appropriate action to reopen public access to our beaches, while keeping in place social distancing requirements, allowing no more than three individuals to be together on the beach at any time, and keeping in place your ‘hot spot travel moratorium. We look forward to hearing more in your Monday press conference update about this and other plans you may have as you methodically approach #COVID19 recovery,” Clemmons said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, McMaster issued an executive order to reopen public boat landings and ramps across the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

