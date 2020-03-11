Zach Wilcox is a reporter at WMBF News. He came to us in March, 2020 from Gray’s sister station, WTVY, in Dothan, Alabama.
While Zach was in Dothan, he had the opportunity to cover events like Hurricane Michael and Dothan City Schools restructuring.
Zach attended the University of South Florida in Tampa where he reported and anchored on the school’s station, Florida Focus. He also interned with Fox 13 and The Yankees magazine, Pinstripes Plus.
Zach is no stranger to living by the beach, he grew up in Jensen Beach, FL.
In his time off, you’ll probably find him surfing Myrtle Beach’s best waves, participating in community theater or watching just about every movie that comes to theaters.
You can get in touch with Zach by emailing him at zach.wilcox@wmbfnews.com
