‘We appreciate them’: Community shows support for Little River Medical Center staff through donations

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Little River residents are showing support for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in their community.
Celeste Bondurant-Bell, spokesperson for the Little River Medical Center, said the hospital has been inundated with donations to benefit the medical staff.
Members of the community have given everything from snack bars and bottles of water, to face masks.
“We really, really cannot emphasize enough how much the support has had such a positive impact on the staff. They are just overwhelmed with the show of generosity and support,” Bondurant-Bell said.
According to Bondurant-Bell, members of the Little River Chamber of Commerce called the hospital to tell staff the Little River Rotary Club has actively been soliciting contributions of refreshments for the staff.
That’s in addition to members of the community donating masks that they’ve made, as well as other supplies.
“This is such a hectic time. For people to be thinking about our employees and Little River Medical Center, we just want to let them know how much … we appreciate them thinking about us during this difficult time,” Bondurant-Bell said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.