Video: Robeson County first responders hold parade for healthcare workers

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of first responders in Robeson County came together Thursday night to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus.
With emergency lights shining and sirens ablaze, the first responders held a parade outside Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.
“None of you stand alone. This was an obvious show of support from other first responders that we all have each other’s back. Lastly, tell a first responder and a healthcare provider ‘Thank You’ today,"' Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.