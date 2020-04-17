United Way, Impact Ministries offering mass food distribution to help feed HCS students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County and Impact Ministries are banding together to offer two mass food distributions, so students don’t go hungry.
The distributions are meant to help families who have been impacted by the cancellation of Horry County Schools “grab and go lunches.”
The school district had to temporarily stop the meal sites and pick-ups after several Horry County school employees tested positive for the coronavirus and as a result, other workers had to self-quarantine.
Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson said the district is working on a plan with an outside organization to try get meal pick-ups started again. He said the district would have a more finalized plan on Monday.
Meanwhile, the first distribution from United Way and Impact Ministries will be 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., or while supplies last, on Monday, April 20 at Living Water Baptist Church which is located at 1569 SC-9 in Longs.
The second distribution will be Wednesday, April 22 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center located at 2101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. People are being told to enter on the Oak Street entrance.
LIST | Food distribution sites
There will be a limit of one pick-up per family per week. In order to receive a food box, families must present their ID.
Volunteers will put the food in the trunk of the car in order to avoid contact.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.