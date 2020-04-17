Two charged in vehicle break-in case in Darlington, police say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a vehicle break-in case in Darlington.
According to a press release from Darlington police, Lanard Lyrell Gattison, 34, and Christopher Markeith Hart, 29, were arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Gattison and Hart are both charged with breaking into motor vehicles and possession of stolen goods.
The incidents occurred in the Palmetto Apartments area, police said.
Gattison and Hart are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
