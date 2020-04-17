This is Carolina: Myrtle Beach clothing design company sells 600 ‘beach vibe’ masks, donates back

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fin First, a Myrtle Beach-based company, has added mask-making to its clothing and beachwear design line-up.
Not only have the owners sold 600 masks since launching the mask designs two days ago, but they also donate one mask for every three sold.
“We have a really good following and customers that love what we do and they always want to support us anyway, but this has brought new faces into the mix and I think the reaction to it has been mind-blowing and very humbling honestly,” Allison Denton said.
The couple owns Fin First, named and created when their son, Fin.
The Dentons have been hard at work keeping up with the mask orders. Jason is the graphic designer, drawing the designs, and the couple has hired seamstresses to sew together.
They said they usually only have two seamstresses, but now have eight working for Fin First. Some seamstresses were laid off due to the coronavirus, but Fin First is helping them find some work.
Fin First is based on summer ‘good vibe’ designs, Allison and Jason told WMBF News.
They’ve taken many of their designs and converted them into protective masks to make them more fun. They’re made for the average person, but Allison explained healthcare workers are putting them over their medical masks for some character.
“We usually carry 80 designs year-round, but we decided to just carry a few that would be colorful, that could cover up the doctors and nurses’ masks that would fit, that people could wear to the grocery stores, that they weren’t so intimidating and medical looking. You know, you can wear these and they’re fun, colorful, beachy,” Allison said.
The masks also have a pocket to add a coffee filter or paper towel for added protection.
With 600 masks sold, around 200 have been donated. Allison said they’re donated to frontline workers, UPS drivers and families in need.
Fin First donated a bundle on Friday to a local oncology unit.
The masks are available in adult and child sizes. They’re $10 each, and there’s a discount for frontline workers, from grocery store workers to first responders, Allison said. Fin First is also shipping free across the U.S.
Go to the Fin First website to order yours and to browse the Denton’s collection, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.