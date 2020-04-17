Rep. Clemmons requests McMaster reopen public beach accesses across S.C. to local residents

“We know these restrictions are inconvenient and have disrupted people’s lives in a dramatic way, but for the time being, they’re necessary to protect South Carolinians. Of course, the governor understands that the majority of South Carolinians will act responsibly on our beaches, but the unfortunate truth is that a minority of people not following the rules and suggestions puts entire communities in harm’s way. The very moment that it’s possible to lift these restrictions and keep people safe, the governor will do so.”