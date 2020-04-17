Police: Woman kidnapped from Myrtle Beach area home, forced to drive to ATM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was forced to drive to an ATM after a man broke into her Myrtle Beach area home this week, according to a report from Horry County police.
Officers responded to a home on Lochview Drive early Tuesday morning for a robbery call.
The victim reported the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Charles Lester Trotter, broke into her home through a window.
The report states Trotter woke the woman up and demanded money. After she refused, the 41-year-old allegedly hit her with a closed fist.
Trotter then reportedly threatened to kill the woman, forcing her to drive him to an ATM where she withdrew $300, police said.
According to the report, Trotter took the money and drove the woman back to her home, threatening her with violence if she called authorities.
Police said the woman had redness and swelling to her face.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Trotter was booked into jail Thursday and charged with strong-arm robbery and kidnapping.
