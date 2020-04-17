Police search for missing Dillon man in need of medication

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Dillon are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 48-year-old man.

According to the Dillon Police Department, Richard Crowley was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. on North 12th Avenue.

Police said Crowley is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

Crowley is described as 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Crowley’s whereabouts, call Det. Lorie Tyler with Dillon police at (843) 495-0944 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 774-005, ext 1710.

