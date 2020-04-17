Number of Florence School District 1 employees have contracted COVID-19, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Several employees with Florence School District 1 have contracted COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine, according to lead FSD1 nurse Beth Holzbach.
Holzbach said district officials are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to get in touch with anyone they feel the employees may have come in contact with.
According to Holzbach, officials are monitoring the district’s lunch program, but as of now, they’re continuing that service.
No parents or students are known to have come in contact with the employees, Holzbach said.
