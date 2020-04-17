Myrtle Beach tax expert explains why stimulus payment might not be in your bank account

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of Americans want to know a timeline for receiving their stimulus payments.
The IRS is sending 80 million people payments to help alleviate financial burdens during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some people are saying they haven’t received a penny and want more clarification about when the funds are reaching their accounts.
Samantha Slapnik, the owner of the Liberty Tax Service location on Renee Drive in Myrtle Beach, wants to ensure those who need the funds the most receive it, and they understand how much they’re actually getting.
“Single people filing up to $75,000 will get the full $1,200," Slapnik said. "It will start to phase down until it’s completely eliminated and they won’t receive one at $95,000. For married or filing jointly those figures are doubled.”
For those eligible for the stimulus payment and weren’t required to file taxes, Slapnik is directing you to the IRS web page.
“For those not required to file, it was based [on factors such as] low income," she said. "If they’re not required to file, they can use that non-filers app to register their information [on the IRS webpage].”
She’s urging those eligible for the stimulus payments and haven’t received it to take another look at the information provided to the IRS for their 2018 or 2019 tax returns, such as the mailing address and bank account information.
A change of address must be processed before the IRS schedules your payment.
Slapnik said those who set up direct deposit for their tax refund will receive the money quicker. For those waiting for a check to be mailed, it could take up to five months.
“In 2008, when we did stimulus checks, it took from May to December to get all payments out to everyone in the country," she said. "That’s a long time. So if you are able to update to direct deposit it will help to speed up the process.”
The IRS launched the Get My Payment tool to assist with updating your banking information. We’ve heard from residents who said they’re eligible for the stimulus payment and tried accessing the site but received an error message.
The IRS put up a video on the IRS Facebook Page stating the tool is operating at record volumes.
We’re continuing to monitor the page for additional updates about the site.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.